Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man to spend rest of life in prison for fatally stabbing wife in 2018

Gene Birdsong.
Gene Birdsong.(Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he stabbed his wife Tabitha to death in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that Gene Birdsong has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 17 years.

In February, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The jury recommended that he be sentenced to 17 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction, which was the prosecutor’s suggestion. First-degree murder convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of Roanoke and Madison on a report of a body.

Police did locate a body when they arrived and they saw the woman had sustained obvious head injuries. In her pocket was an order of protection with Tabitha and Gene Birdsong’s names on it.

Witnesses told police that they were seen or heard together hours before Tabitha’s death.

A witnesses also saw Gene Birdsong with bloody pants. Police found bloody clothing inside a room where he had been staying.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

A federal grand jury has indicted six people with conspiring to smuggle contraband into a...
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary
It’s one of only three food trucks that were selected to be in the food court.
KC’s Wing Bar ready to take center stage at NFL Draft
We’ll be able to get through most of the day Friday without seeing any rain, but then our next...
FORECAST: Warm, breezy conditions continue through most of Friday
It’s one of only three food trucks that were selected to be in the food court.
KC’s Wing Bar ready to take center stage at NFL Draft