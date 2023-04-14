Man to spend rest of life in prison for fatally stabbing wife in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he stabbed his wife Tabitha to death in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that Gene Birdsong has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 17 years.

In February, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The jury recommended that he be sentenced to 17 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction, which was the prosecutor’s suggestion. First-degree murder convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of Roanoke and Madison on a report of a body.

Police did locate a body when they arrived and they saw the woman had sustained obvious head injuries. In her pocket was an order of protection with Tabitha and Gene Birdsong’s names on it.

Witnesses told police that they were seen or heard together hours before Tabitha’s death.

A witnesses also saw Gene Birdsong with bloody pants. Police found bloody clothing inside a room where he had been staying.

