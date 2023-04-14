Lucas Oil Speedway offers exclusive “Ultimate Fan Experience” for April 22nd Weekly Racing Series event

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 14, 2023) - Lucas Oil Speedway is offering one lucky spectator an opportunity to experience a night at the races like no other.

One “Ultimate Fan Experience” is being offered for the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on April 22nd. The price of $115 will include:

· Three laps in the Lucas Oil Speedway 2-Seater Late Model after opening ceremonies.

· Carrying the American Flag during opening ceremonies while riding in the 2-Seater Late Model.

· Two VIP passes for the event, which includes the four regular Weekly Racing Series divisions. The VIP passes will view the action from a sponsor suite on the third level overlooking the front straightaway.

· Waving the green flag from the flag stand to start the feature race of their choice.

· A ride in the pace truck during the parade lap of the feature of their choice.

“This is a unique way for a fan to enjoy a night at the races, getting a feel for the action from several different vantage points,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The Ultimate Fan Experience is for ages 15 and over and if the fan is under 18 he or she must sign a parental consent form.

Those interested in the Ultimate Fan Experience should call Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will headline the April 22nd program with a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

After a couple of weekends of special events at Lucas Oil Speedway, the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series returns to action this Saturday night with all four of the weekly divisions in action.

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will headline Round Two of the Weekly Racing Series Presented by Townsquare Media and KIX 105.7 FM, with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

Kids’ Pit Tour: Resuming this week will be the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel. Prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead a pit tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series ticket info:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.