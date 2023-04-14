Aging & Style
KC’s Wing Bar ready to take center stage at NFL Draft

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two weeks from today, the NFL Draft will be underway right here in our backyard.

People near and far will be getting a taste of Kansas City like they’ve never had before.

When Keshia Clark realized wings were lacking in the KC food scene, she decided to take it into her own hands and along came KC’s Wing Bar!

You can find the food truck out on 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard most days, but not in two weeks.

Instead, it’ll be taking center stage as it’s parked on the western side of Union Station for the NFL Draft!

It’s one of only three food trucks that were selected to be in the food court.

What means the most to Clark is the focus on featuring diverse businesses in our city.

“Whether we were Black-owned, women-owned, it gave us the opportunity to bring our taste of Kansas City to the NFL Draft fans,” said Clark.

Clark hopes the exposure for her business at the NFL Draft will lead to KC’s Wing Bar to being able to launch a brick-and-mortar store.

You can visit her website and learn more by clicking here.

