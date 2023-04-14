Aging & Style
KCPD: ‘Strong indication of foul play’ for missing 34-year-old woman

KCPD is seeking the public's assistance in the search for missing 34-year-old Mallory Rogers.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 34-year-old woman.

KCPD said “there is a strong indication of foul play” in the disappearance of Mallory Rogers, a 5-foot-6, 130-pound woman last seen March 27 at midnight in the area of 11th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police said the clothing she was wearing is unknown at the time.

If located, KCPD is asking people to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

