KC Current sign defender Croix Soto

The KC Current agreed to a one-year deal with defender Croix Soto on Friday. She'll be...
The KC Current agreed to a one-year deal with defender Croix Soto on Friday. She'll be available to join the team on Saturday against the Chicago Red Stars.(Courtesy of KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Kansas City Current take on the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday night, they’re expected to have another defender available.

On Friday, the club announced the signing of defender Croix Soto, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection during her collegiate career at Oregon.

“Croix came in last week on a trial basis and did a great job fitting right in,” said general manager Camille Ashton. “We’re very excited for Croix to earn her first professional contract with the Current.”

The club and Soto agreed to a one-year contract that runs through the 2023 season.

The Current will play the Red Stars Saturday and then begin the 2023 UKG Challenge Cup at the Houston dash on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.

