Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

K-State football holds Be the Match

Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.
Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football held Be the Match today at the Student Union on campus.

Be the Match is the nation’s stem cell registry that saves the lives of many people who have blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. This week K-State football players joined them to ask people to join the registry and see if they are a match to change someone’s life.

“Football players have a wonderful program called Get in the Game where they come together and collectively join the registry and encourage others to do the same,” said Tracie Howell, account manager for Be the Match.

“A former player whose dad, unfortunately, passed away to leukemia so Will Howard worked really hard on this project just trying to bring people in, get people to sign up for our registry that way we can possibly save a life and maybe change someone’s life around,” said Sterling Lockett, k-state football player.

Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Sheriff Casey Graham told us his department is helping anyone affected by the tornado.
Bollinger Co. deputies deliver supplies to residents recovering from tornadoes
Jordan D. Summers.
Man with Superman tattoo wanted in Johnson County for distributing meth
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11)...
Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
No. 1 transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU