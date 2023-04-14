Aging & Style
FORECAST: Storms possible overnight and Saturday afternoon

(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our next storm system will be inching closer to the area Friday evening. It will bring a cold front across the area overnight into early Saturday, triggering showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few strong to severe storms could form on the Kansas side of our viewing area late Friday evening. The threat for severe weather will shift to the Missouri side by Saturday afternoon. That’s when we expect our second round of thunderstorms roll through. Any storms that form Friday night will bring the potential for large hail and/or damaging wind gusts. Tornado risk is low tonight into Saturday, but not zero. Meanwhile, the center of the this low pressure system will be just to our northeast. It will send in a much cooler air mass, but there may be enough moisture on the backside of the system to bring in an additional chance of rain and maybe a few wet snowflakes early Sunday. After this system exits, we’ll be dry Sunday afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s.

