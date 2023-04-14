Aging & Style
FORECAST: Broad storm activity possible for early Saturday morning

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As high pressure continues to transition east, low pressure and its respective fronts continue to deepen from the northwest. For much of the day mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be common with temperatures still soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s due to a strong southerly flow. Gusts between 25 mph and 30 mph are also expected, along with sustained winds between 10 mph and 20 mph. The storm threat is more likely through late tonight rather than during the day side. This is why we are carrying a weather alert. Models indicate broader storm activity by early morning Saturday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. which will continue clear through the late morning. A brief hour or two of quiet weather is expected before we transition into low pressure by Saturday afternoon.

By then, scattered storms re-develop, and will continue into the mid-evening. Severe weather threat is still holding at a marginal risk Level. Damaging wind and hail are still more of a concern than tornado development but that particular weather feature is not at a 0% chance. Please stay alert and prepared for inclement weather. As the storm system passes, a few isolated showers may exist for Sunday morning, but overall a clearer pattern will take over with colder air out of the northwest. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will be common for Sunday with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. temperatures will quickly rebound and by Tuesday of next week, a Southerly flow will increase temperatures to the middle 70s. The models are picking up a disturbance that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area mid-next week but we do not see much agreement within the data. It will be an area of the forecast. We will monitor closely through the weekend.

