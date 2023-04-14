Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are reminding drivers to obey the law, and slow down and move over when first responders are rushing to emergencies.

This comes as a Preston, Missouri firefighter is in the hospital after his fire engine rolled over.

Preston Fire Chief, Brian Bennett said this was caused by another car crossing the yellow line beside him. Chief Bennett said oncoming drivers shouldn’t become the issue.

“You ran into our vehicle, and now you just became part of the scene,” said Chief Bennett.

Chief Brian Bennett their only fire engine is destroyed. This is after firefighters had to drive into the shoulder to avoid being hit by a car, and eventually rolled over.

Bennett’s son Jared, a chief engineer, and firefighter John Sanchez were airlifted to Mercy Hospital.

”Slow down and move over,” said Chief Bennett. “I mean, it really does impact how we’re able to do our jobs out on the highway.”

Sanchez had minor injuries, and Jared is still in the hospital and using a chest tube.

Over at Ebenezer Fire, Assistant Fire Chief Heath Dalton said close calls are normal.

”Oh, all the time, weekly probably,” said Dalton.

Dalton said many issues happen on rural roads.

”You don’t realize how fast our trucks are moving and how big they are and how hard it is to slow them down,” said Dalton. “They’re coming at you pretty quick.”

Both fire departments said it’s simple, be aware. If you see or hear them, get out of the way.

”Get off those phones, pick your head up,” said Dalton. “Pay attention while you’re driving.“

”We want to keep everybody safe, and everybody wants to go home at night,” said Chief Bennett.

Firefighters say slow down move over, it’s a law. You can be ticketed for it.

Chief Bennett said they have many other departments taking over their calls. Jared went through a successful surgery and is on the long road to recovery.

