Fire at KCMO residence starts at 1 house, spreads to another

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue began Friday morning at one home and spread to another.

A spokesperson for the KCMO Fire Department said a call came in for a house fire around 5 a.m. and crews arrived on the scene to see smoke and fire showing.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story.

