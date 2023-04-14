Fire at KCMO residence starts at 1 house, spreads to another
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue began Friday morning at one home and spread to another.
A spokesperson for the KCMO Fire Department said a call came in for a house fire around 5 a.m. and crews arrived on the scene to see smoke and fire showing.
No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story.
