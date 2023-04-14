Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A domestic disturbance and subsequent shooting with a BB gun led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.

Judging by online posts and calls received at KCTV5 News, the incident took place around 8:15 p.m. or so.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 8900 block of Broadmoor St. for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. That is to the northeast of W. 89th Street and Metcalf Avenue. There are several apartment buildings in the area.

The man’s sister was present during the disturbance, which turned physical. She got involved and proceeded to shoot her brother’s girlfriend with a BB gun.

Once police arrived and started trying to arrest several family members, they got upset and resisted officers.

An “assist the officer” call was put out and several additional police cars responded. In total, there were 15 officers at the scene.

The man’s girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a superficial wound, because the BB apparently lodged in her skin.

Several arrests were made at the scene. Some could be facing charges, such as resisting arrest or interfering with law enforcement.

No officers were injured due to this incident.

