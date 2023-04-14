Construction continues above and below ground at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction of the NFL Draft site continues outside of Union Station.

Union Station and the Liberty Memorial are used to big crowds and championship parades, but they say this event is different.

“It feels really familiar,” Union Station’s Chief Marketing Officer Michael Tritt said, “then you take a look outside the front doors, and see the scope and scale of just the stage build out, and you appreciate that this will be the largest gathering in Kansas City’s history.”

The largest gathering in the city’s history calls for some reinforcements, literally. Beneath the Draft stage is a parking garage, which is being fortified with steel beams to support the crowd that will gather above.

Fans can’t believe the scope of the project.

“I had just seen the supports on Facebook, and I was like, ‘I didn’t know they were going to have to do that,’” said Bill Brough of Gladstone. “I didn’t realize just how massive it was going to be. It’s impressive. It’s totally impressive, how big that stage is going to be.”

Construction of the Draft site began on April 2. For three days later this month, Kansas City will be the center of the football universe. Union Station thinks Kansas City will put on a good show for the world to see.

“They are going to see Kansas City. They are going to feel the energy,” said Tritt. “We are Chiefs Kingdom. We know what NFL means to us, right? We all have the jerseys and the t-shirts and hats in our closets at home. This is just one of those payoff opportunities where the NFL can give back to this community, and we’re loving that just as much as anybody.”

The NFL Draft is April 27-29. You can find KCTV’s complete coverage of the draft here.

If you are interested in attending the NFL Draft, you can find more information here.

