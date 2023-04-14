Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Construction continues above and below ground at Union Station

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction of the NFL Draft site continues outside of Union Station.

Union Station and the Liberty Memorial are used to big crowds and championship parades, but they say this event is different.

“It feels really familiar,” Union Station’s Chief Marketing Officer Michael Tritt said, “then you take a look outside the front doors, and see the scope and scale of just the stage build out, and you appreciate that this will be the largest gathering in Kansas City’s history.”

The largest gathering in the city’s history calls for some reinforcements, literally. Beneath the Draft stage is a parking garage, which is being fortified with steel beams to support the crowd that will gather above.

Fans can’t believe the scope of the project.

“I had just seen the supports on Facebook, and I was like, ‘I didn’t know they were going to have to do that,’” said Bill Brough of Gladstone. “I didn’t realize just how massive it was going to be. It’s impressive. It’s totally impressive, how big that stage is going to be.”

Construction of the Draft site began on April 2. For three days later this month, Kansas City will be the center of the football universe. Union Station thinks Kansas City will put on a good show for the world to see.

“They are going to see Kansas City. They are going to feel the energy,” said Tritt. “We are Chiefs Kingdom. We know what NFL means to us, right? We all have the jerseys and the t-shirts and hats in our closets at home. This is just one of those payoff opportunities where the NFL can give back to this community, and we’re loving that just as much as anybody.”

The NFL Draft is April 27-29. You can find KCTV’s complete coverage of the draft here.

If you are interested in attending the NFL Draft, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Olathe West girls soccer team!
Team of the Week: Olathe West girls soccer
It’s one of only three food trucks that were selected to be in the food court.
KC’s Wing Bar ready to take center stage at NFL Draft
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after a touchdown against South Carolina...
NFL says 17 prospects will attend NFL Draft in KC
Great Bend Police stop Rudy Ford on April 12, 2023.
Green Bay Packer stopped for traffic violation in Great Bend