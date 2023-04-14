Aging & Style
Class action lawsuit filed against Kansas City apartment complex

“When the ceiling collapsed, all the water was flowing through into the electric circuits and we just couldn’t live there.”
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of tenants is taking legal action against what they consider unlivable conditions at a Kansas City, Missouri, housing complex.

On Friday, the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom filed a class action lawsuit with several current and former tenants of the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in eastern KC.

The lawsuit claims the owners and managers of Stonegate have neglected the property for years, leading to abysmal living conditions for its tenants. The suit outlines instances of roach and rodent infestations, plumbing issues, a ceiling collapse and other frustrating issues.

The suit seeks to force Stonegate to make necessary improvements to the property. Residents are also seeking damages for violations of their tenant rights.

John Bonacorsi, an attorney for Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom, said Stonegate has long ignored tenant concerns about living conditions at the complex.

“Stonegate is supposed to provide affordable housing,” Bonacorsi said. “They receive federal tax credits to do so. But, they’re not investing it back into the property.”

Michelle Williams and Roosevelt Price, two of the suit’s plaintiffs, lived at Stonegate for six years. They said they were moved twice because of issues with plumbing leaks, mold, sewage backups and other issues. At one point, their entire ceiling collapsed inside their apartment.

“When the ceiling collapsed, all the water was flowing through into the electric circuits and we just couldn’t live there,” Price said.

Price and Williams eventually found other housing that accepted their Section 8 voucher. But, they are hoping other current and former tenants will come forward to share their own stories.

“I just want people to speak up. There’s a lot more people going through what we went through,” Williams said.

Stonegate management could not be reached for comment for this story.

