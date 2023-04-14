Aging & Style
Bollinger Co. deputies deliver supplies to residents recovering from tornadoes

Cleanup and recovery following last week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County continues to be a community-wide effort.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - As tornado recovery continues in the county, not everyone has the ability to get the supplies they need.

That’s why Bollinger County deputies are also working delivery duty.

Sheriff Casey Graham told us his department is helping anyone affected by the tornado.

He said it’s been amazing to see the community come together, as well as outside organizations.

When that outside help goes away, he said he wants his county to know they can count on each other. That’s why the department is offering delivery services for food, water and anything else that victims may need.

“I don’t want people to worry about where they’re going to get their next meal, or worry about where they’re going to get their food, or stop what they’re doing just to come into town to pick up their food,” he said. “I have units available to deliver that food or supplies or water or whatever it is they need so they can continue to work and try to rebuild their lives.”

You can click here to find more information on how to volunteer, or if you’re impacted by the tornado, how to get help.

