Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Thursday afternoon crash in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after crashing into a Freightliner 108SD truck.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling north on Kensington Avenue and holding a very large cauldron pot when they failed to stop at the posted stop sign and rode onto Truman Road right into the side of the truck.

The crash occurred just minutes after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the bicyclist was ejected from their bike and landed on Truman Road. The male bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries according to KCPD.

The driver and two passengers in the Freightliner were not injured, according to KCPD.

