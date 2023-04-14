American Royal brings back hunter/jumper show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Head on down to Hale Arena for this year’s American Royal Hunter/Jumper Horse Show.

The hunter/jumper show makes its return to the Kansas City scene April 13-16 at the American Royal Center.

With its first show being held in 1906, the American Royal has been hosting hunter/jumper shows for over 115 years, showcasing the trust between equine athletes and their horses.

“We’re excited to kick off this year’s event calendar with one of our fan-favorite equine events,” said Jackie McClaskey, President and CEO of the American Royal Association. “The hunter/jumper show is a fast-paced event to display speed, animal and rider athleticism, and grace. It is the first of many family-friendly events on the calendar for our 2023 event season.”

The fast-paced event will bring together top riders and horses from across the country here to Kansas City with them navigating a series of Olympic-style hunter and jumper competitions for the chance to win prizes and awards.

The Hunter Division horses will be judged on conformation, appearance, form, and expertise over fences, as well as their ability to maneuver the course evenly. Jumper Division horses will be judged on their performance over jumps as well as their speed in completing the course.

Athletes are competing at the American Royal’s event for more than $75,000 in prize money.

Entry is free to the public, with the exception of a special ticketed performance in Hale Arena on April 15 starting at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. General admission tickets for that evening start at just $15 with free entry for children ages 4 and under.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets in advance, visit TheAmericanRoyal.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.