2 dogs, 2 cats die in Lenexa house fire

An Overland Park family is staying with their neighbors and mourning the loss of four pets...
An Overland Park family is staying with their neighbors and mourning the loss of four pets after their home caught fire on Thursday.(The Overland Park Fire Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lenexa family is staying with their neighbors and mourning the loss of four pets after their home caught fire on Thursday.

The OPFD said that crews from Overland Park and Lenexa went to the 10500 block of Haskins St. just before 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the garage and attic. There were told the residents had gotten out safely.

Firefighters started attacking the fire in the garage and attic, as well as inside the home. Additional crews made sure that everyone had indeed gotten out safely.

At that point, crews from Olathe came to assist.

Ultimately, it took more than an hour to get the fire under control.

No human beings were injured in the fire, but two dogs and two cats were found dead inside the home.

The home did sustain significant fire and smoke damage, so the family who lived there is now displaced. They will be staying with their neighbors.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

