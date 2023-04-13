Woman killed in Wednesday night crash with semi-truck
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday night in Johnson County, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Mary Kuykendall of Holden, Missouri, was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 50 at D Highway in a 2019 Kia Soul when her vehicle traveled into the path of a semi-truck that struck the Kia.
Kuykendall was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead by a Johnson County coroner less than an hour after the 9:30 p.m. crash.
The MSHP crash report said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.