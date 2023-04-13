Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

With faster-paced games, Royals extend beer sale availability at concession stands

A beer vendor figures out the price for a baseball fan during a baseball game between the...
A beer vendor figures out the price for a baseball fan during a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. Persistently high inflation and gas prices are looming over sports and the monetary pipeline that resumed when fans returned to games amid the pandemic.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Major League Baseball’s implementation of a pitch clock has sped up games drastically. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the baseball season, the average game time has decreased by 31 minutes.

The change has been welcome news for fans not wanting to spend three or more hours at the ballpark. But those wanting to have an adult beverage faced a new reality: less time to purchase a beer.

MLB teams have historically stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning. But one report stated that there will mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of the season because of the faster pace.

The Royals are one of the many teams extending the inning limit on “last call for alcohol.”

But the change in policy across baseball hasn’t been welcomed by all. Former Royals pitcher and current Philadelphia Phillies reliever Matt Strahm argued on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that it could result in a traffic risk.

“The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?” Strahm said. “So now with a faster pace game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home? Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

Alcohol sales in all premium areas of Kauffman Stadium, including the Rivals Sports Bar and Boulevard Brewing Craft & Draft, will conclude at the end of the game.

ALSO READ: Witt shines at home, Royals rout Rangers 10-1 to avoid sweep

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

FILE — Michael Moreau was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail sentence and was placed on...
Leavenworth man sentenced after kissing neighbor’s teen nanny without consent
Six indicted in alleged drone prison smuggling scheme
Laundry building at Leavenworth Penitentiary sustains significant damage in fire
Adira was left abandoned in a cage with a litter of puppies on the way. Now the puppies are up...
Adoption fees covered for puppies of abandoned pregnant dog in Kansas City