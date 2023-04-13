Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Washburn students organize trans rights rally in front of Kansas Statehouse

The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the...
The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the impact they are having on transgender youth in Kansas.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent activity in the Kansas Legislature brought a small protest to the steps of the Statehouse this afternoon.

The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the impact they are having on transgender youth in Kansas. They say they just want those kids to know they are cared about.

“It is so extremely important to me that kids, especially, feel safe, loved and valid in a society where they’re forced to grow up too soon and can’t be their most authentic selves,” Organizer and social welfare student Bridget King explained.

Before adjourning last week, the Kansas Legislature passed multiple bills regarding transgender people in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A domestic disturbance led to a large police presence in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Domestic disturbance leads to large police presence in Overland Park
Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help...
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Sheriff Casey Graham told us his department is helping anyone affected by the tornado.
Bollinger Co. deputies deliver supplies to residents recovering from tornadoes
Jordan D. Summers.
Man with Superman tattoo wanted in Johnson County for distributing meth
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives to the basket ahead of Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11)...
Top transfer target Max Abmas visiting Kansas State
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
No. 1 transfer portal prospect Hunter Dickinson to visit KU