WANTED: Eduardo Devera

Eduardo S. Devera.
Eduardo S. Devera.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Eduardo S. Devera is wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County for aggravated sexual battery.

Devera, 41, is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Johnson County.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos.

His last known address was in Lansing but he is known to frequent Olathe.

