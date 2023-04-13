WANTED: Eduardo Devera

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Eduardo S. Devera is wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County for aggravated sexual battery.

Devera, 41, is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Johnson County.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos.

His last known address was in Lansing but he is known to frequent Olathe.

