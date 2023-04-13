Topeka man behind Leavenworth bars following road rage investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Leavenworth Co. after a weeks-long investigation into a road rage incident led to his arrest.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on March 23, officials were notified about a road rage incident that happened along the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee Co.

Through the course of the investigation, KHP said it found there had been a history of similar road rage incidents perpetrated by the same vehicle.

Officials said a search warrant was obtained to search the home and vehicle of Quentin Allen, 44, of Topeka, in the area of 19th and Medford Ave.

KHP said Allen was found and arrested in Leavenworth Co. He was booked into the Leavenworth Co. Jail on aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon.

Allen remains behind bars with no bond listed. KHP said the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials serve a search warrant in Topeka on April 12, 2023. (WIBW/Doug Brown)

