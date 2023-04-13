Police looking for owner of antique copper jugs taken in storage unit burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for the owner of some antique copper jugs likely taken during a storage unit burglary.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers found the antiques and several other items belonging to victims of storage unit burglaries.

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact Detective Plaschka at 816-581-0667. They will have to provide the exact number of items in the set, as well as proof of ownership.

