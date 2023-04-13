Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Organization to replace Callery Pear trees with non-invasive species in Topeka

FILE - Callery Pear trees
FILE - Callery Pear trees(WXIX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City organization will “buy back” Callery Pear trees in the Capital City and replace them with a non-invasive species during a registration-required event.

Deep Roots KC, an organization dedicated to increasing native plant landscapes in the Midwest, says it has teamed up with Evergy to host a Callery Pear buy-back event in Topeka.

The collaboration includes partners Johnson County Parks and Recreation, Kansas Forest Service, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation and the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

Deep Roots said the programs will be held in three locations in the greater Kansas City area as well as Topeka. Participants are required to register beforehand and choose their location following the instructions listed HERE.

Officials noted that free replacement trees will be provided to registered participants. To be eligible for a free replacement tree, participants are required to register and email a photo of themselves next to their cut-down Callery Pear to hello@deeprootsKC.org.

For more information about the event - including a full list of replacement tree species - click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Russell Stovers is attempting to set the world record for largest box of chocolates on Monday,...
Russell Stover to attempt world record in Kansas City for centennial celebration
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers found the antiques and several...
Police looking for owner of antique copper jugs taken in storage unit burglary
Great Bend Police stop Rudy Ford on April 12, 2023.
Green Bay Packer stopped for traffic violation in Great Bend
FILE — Michael Moreau was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail sentence and was placed on...
Leavenworth man sentenced after kissing neighbor’s teen nanny without consent