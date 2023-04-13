NFL says 17 prospects will attend NFL Draft in KC
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL said Thursday that 17 prospects, including four quarterbacks, will be attending the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
The full list of all 17 is below with links to more information about them from the NFL:
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
