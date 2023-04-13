Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog

Wait times for passports have increased, and a Missouri Senator is demanding answers about the backlog.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you hope to travel abroad this summer, don’t delay renewing or applying for your passport.

Wait times have increased, and a Missouri Senator is demanding answers about the backlog.

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt sent this letter to the secretary of state, saying:

“I have heard an alarming number of constituents having to cancel business trips and family vacations due to the department’s failure to efficiently process passport applications.”

Right now, routine processing will take 10 to 13 weeks. Expedited processing will take seven to nine weeks.

The state department said the volume of applications they’ve received this year outpace’s last year’s records.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor

Latest News

KC Cannafest celebration returns this weekend
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
KC Cannafest celebration returns this weekend
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
Crash graphic
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash with semi-truck
The global push for electric vehicles and the use of renewable energies has the Kansas City...
Kansas City’s big role in the electric revolution
Five officers hurt in a shootout last week are got a show of support from the community...
Community comes out to support KCK officers hurt in shootout