Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri launches new suicide and crisis lifeline website

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The state of Missouri launched the news Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website.

The site provides information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis. Click here: www.missouri988.org.

“The 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis,” Governor Parson said. “We know that when individuals are experiencing a crisis, the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance, the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives.”

“The new website is another tool to advance crisis services and connect Missourians to the evidence-based care continuum for behavioral health services statewide,” said DMH Director Valerie Huhn. “Providing more ways to reach crisis care and support is integral to reducing the burden on law enforcement/emergency response and other public health services.”

The newly designated 988 phone number went live nationwide on July 16, 2022. Since that time, it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers. The 988 crisis line connects anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis to compassionate, accessible care and support, available 24/7. Support is free and confidential.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or someone you know needs support, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Generic image of a drone.
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary
Russell Stovers is attempting to set the world record for largest box of chocolates on Monday,...
Russell Stover to attempt world record in Kansas City for centennial celebration
FILE - Callery Pear trees
Organization to replace Callery Pear trees with non-invasive species in Topeka
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Limits on transgender care for Missouri youths begin shortly
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers found the antiques and several...
Police looking for owner of antique copper jugs taken in storage unit burglary