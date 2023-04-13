Leavenworth man sentenced after kissing neighbor’s teen nanny without consent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 62-year-old man has been sentenced after being convicted in a September 2021 incident.

Michael Moreau of Leavenworth, Kansas, had been accused of kissing a 17-year-old girl working as a nanny for his neighbor’s infant child.

Court documents stated Moreau had gone over to the house to ask for a lawnmower, and then after the teen let him inside the home, he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Initially charged with sexual battery, he pleaded guilty to a reduced crime. As part of the plea deal, Moreau will pay $2,000 in restitution and will not have any contact with the victim.

Moreau was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail sentence and was placed on one year of supervised probation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.