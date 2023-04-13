Kevin Strickland files lawsuit against officers, KC Board of Police Commissioners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kevin Strickland is firing back at officers who wrongly arrested him more than 40 years ago.

He filed a lawsuit against them and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

In it, he claims they were reckless and faked evidence to solve a 1978 triple murder.

It also says the department was under pressure to solve the case, wrongly arresting Strickland even though he had an alibi.

Strickland left prison in a wheelchair in 2021 after serving 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

For more stories about Kevin Strickland and wrongful convictions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.