Kevin Strickland files lawsuit against officers, KC Board of Police Commissioners

Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Cameron, Mo.(Rich Sugg | Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kevin Strickland is firing back at officers who wrongly arrested him more than 40 years ago.

He filed a lawsuit against them and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

In it, he claims they were reckless and faked evidence to solve a 1978 triple murder.

It also says the department was under pressure to solve the case, wrongly arresting Strickland even though he had an alibi.

Strickland left prison in a wheelchair in 2021 after serving 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

For more stories about Kevin Strickland and wrongful convictions, click here.

