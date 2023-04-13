KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adult use marijuana sales are on the rise in Missouri and events like KC Cannafest could help the number grow even more.

Weed growers and enthusiasts will be gathering at 20th and Grand in downtown Kansas City starting on Friday for the “Heart of the Hustler” events in store.

This is the third year of the cannabis-central events with the anticipation that more people will be coming to see what they’re all about -- weed. The event started with 15 vendors and around 100 people showed up, last year it was in the West Bottoms with 60 vendors, and close to 2,500 people attended.

“The majority of our marketing has been grassroots and, on the streets, meeting people, handing them flyers and stuff,” organizer Vernon McClanahan said, “so this is even accounting the people aren’t on social media which we know, social media is a small portion of what we can expect. I’m hoping for 5,000 to 7,000 would be great.”

Stewart Wells from Elevated Lifestyles and an organizer for this event said it’ll be a whole lot of fun for those 21 and older coming this weekend (anyone with a medical card is allowed in but all will have to show their IDs at security).

“One of our biggest goals is always education and the expansion of the cannabis culture is that education and they both kind of work together,” said Wells. “So, for us, that’s a really big deal and that’s one huge benefit of coming to this and as Vern said, you’re really going to be able to experience these new freedoms.”

READ MORE: Push for medical marijuana in Kansas appears done for this year

A portion of the proceeds for this event will go to “Hemp For Victory” which is an organization that aims to curb suicide rates among United States veterans through weed use.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data shows adult use of marijuana sales and medical sales exceeded just more than $126 million in March alone, beating the $103 million mark reached in February.

The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association anticipates sales to reach more than $1.4 billion in the first 12 months of recreational sales.

Looking at Kansas, legislators aren’t likely to legalize medical use this year as we’ve previously reported. 21 states total allow recreational use including neighbors Missouri and Colorado.

