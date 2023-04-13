Kansas State University junior receives national scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University junior is the university’s 38th Harry S. Truman Scholar.

Kansas State University announced Hattie Polson, junior in agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Vermillion, received the recognition. The Truman scholarship is a highly competitive national award that provides up to $30,000 for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling, and special internship and fellowship opportunities in the federal government. Truman scholars demonstrate leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector, and academic excellence.

“As the university’s newest Truman scholar, Hattie is continuing K-State’s tradition of excellence and embodying our land-grant mission through her passion for public service and global development,” said K-State President Richard Linton. “She is a promising future leader, and we are thrilled that she has received this well-deserved honor.”

Kansas State University said Polson is earning a certificate in nonprofit leadership studies. She plans to attend the 2024 Truman Foundation’s Summer Institute program, where she will receive hands-on experience working in public service through internships at government agencies and nonprofit organizations. She hopes to work for the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the U.S. Agency for International Development in programming that promotes trade and resilient agriculture systems in developing nations.

“Through my global food systems leadership classes, I learned about adaptive problems like food security, sustainability, food waste, post-harvest loss and more,” said Polson. “I immediately felt my heart connect with the farmer, but not just the ones that reminded me of my dad, farmers of all walks of life.”

Using the scholarship, Polson hopes to attend Cornell University where she wants to pursue a Master of Professional Studies in global development, specializing in international development economics and policy.

Kansas State University indicated Polson wants to address the paradox in agricultural development that is demonstrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I want to discover why inequities in our food system exist — specifically ones that occur at the expense of international farmers — and how we can change the system to resolve them. Food is a human right,” said Polson.” Politics and international relations should not dictate the livelihood and nutrition of lives around the world, but they do. I want to be part of the effort to eradicate that.”

Kansas State University said Polson holds leadership offices in several organizations, including student coordinator in Food Security Scholars, deputy attorney general in Student Governing Association, and director of retreats and team training in Blue Key Senior Honor Society. She is also a member of the Student Foundation and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Kansas State University noted other awards Polson has achieved include the Chester E. Peters Student Development Award, the Robert Lewis Sophomore Leadership Awards, and the Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award.

Polson is the daughter of Sharmon and John Polson and is a graduate of Frankfort High School.

K-State undergraduates who aspire to careers in public services and are interested in competing for the Truman Scholarship in a future application cycle are encouraged to contact Beth Powers in the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships for more information at bethpowers@k-state.edu or 785-532-3422.

