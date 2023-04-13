Kansas names official state land fossil after classroom lobbies lawmakers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A one-of-a kind dinosaur in Kansas has earned an official designation, thanks in part to a classroom that lobbied lawmakers.

Silvisaurus condrayi, a plant-eating armored creature from the Late Cretaceous period, is among the fossils on display at KU’s Natural History Museum.

Dr. David Burnham, a paleontology professor, called it one of the oldest and most intact land fossils in the collection.

“We hit the jackpot with something like this,” he said.

The fossil is named after its discoverer, Warren Condray, who spotted it while working cattle on his Ottawa County ranch.

“It’s a true Kansas dinosaur because it lived in Kansas,” Burnham said.

Condray’s grandson, Joel Condray, teaches sixth grade at Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, Kansas. He has been working to preserve his family’s story and has written a book about his grandfather.

“It’s always a unique story to tell,” Condray said. “It’s kind of unbelievable, the rarity of the discovery.”

This semester, Condray created a class project to lobby state lawmakers to officially designate Silvisaurus condrayi as the state land fossil. He, his students and Burnham testified before a senate committee in January. The senate eventually passed a resolution and, in April, Governor Laura Kelly signed it into law.

“Without the students being involved, it wouldn’t have gained momentum,” Condray said.

KU’s Natural History Museum already had two other state fossils on display. Visitors can see the official flying fossil, the Pteranodon, and the aquatic fossil, the Mosasaur.

“It’s just a great story of how the community and the public can work with a scientific institution to be preserved for students, future scientists, anyone who wants to be preserved in natural history,” Burnham said.

