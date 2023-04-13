Johnson County Library votes to eliminate fines for overdue items

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, the board of directors for Johnson County Library voted to eliminate fines for overdue materials.

It will take effect on Friday, April 14. However, existing fines on patrons’ accounts and fees older than seven years will be waived.

Previously, fines were 30 cents a day with a cap of $6 per item. A press release from the library states that those were the highest fines in the metro.

“With this new policy, Johnson County Library joins in a nationwide trend of Libraries going fine-free,” the press release said.

The financial impact of getting rid of the fines will be less than 1%, the library said, which will not affect library services.

Checkout periods will not change. Items will still have due dates and “frequent email reminders” will be sent to “keep patrons on track.” The library said that the numbers show that fines don’t actually result in shorter wait lists or fewer overdue items.

County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop hopes the change will bring people back to the library who may have been staying away due to concerns about fines.

“Our mission is to provide access to Library materials and services,” she said. “We want everyone in our community to be excited about using the Library and all we have to offer, not see barriers.”

Note that the library is still going to charge fees if you lose or damage something. If you keep something more than 30 days, you will be charged a “lost item fee” until it is returned. To learn more, visit jocolibrary.org/finefree.

Previous coverage:

Johnson County Library fines for overdue books may become obsolete

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.