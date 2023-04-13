Green Bay Packer stopped for traffic violation in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - One Great Bend Police officer made the traffic stop of a football fan’s dream when he pulled over Green Bay Packers defensive back Rudy Ford.

The Great Bend Police Department says on Wednesday, April 12, a K-9 unit assisted a Pawnee Co. traffic enforcement campaign. During the course of the campaign, Officer Taylor Reed pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation.

To Officer Reed’s surprise, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Rudy Ford, Green Bay Packers defensive back.

GBPD said while the interaction with the football star was great, it begs the question, who is passing through your community? With more than 18,000 cars driving just down 10th St. in Great Bend, you never know.

