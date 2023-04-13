Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warm, breezy conditions continue through most of Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Warm and breezy conditions continue Thursday. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees. Winds will relax this evening to 10 and 15 mph, but expect them to increase again on Friday. We’ll be able to get through most of the day Friday without seeing any rain, but then our next storm system will pull in from the west. An area of low pressure and its attending cold front will swing through Friday night. Before the front arrives, it’s possible an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up during the peak heating of the day. However, that chance is fairly low at this time. The best opportunity for rain arrives overnight into Saturday.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely, with one or two storms on the strong to severe side. But, overall, the timing of the cold front will determine the risk for severe weather. Models so far are still a bit up in the air with the timing of the front, which looks to push through very early Saturday. This will send temperatures falling throughout the day, as well. By Sunday, the storm system will be off to our northeast. If it’s still fairly close by, we could get some wraparound moisture to bring in more clouds and a few light showers or snowflakes to northern Missouri.

After that, temperatures return to the 70s early next week.

