FORECAST: Temps still expected in upper 70s, lower 80s for Thursday

High pressure remains our dominant weather feature today as it slowly shifts to the east. Low pressure out west continues to create a pressure gradient within the viewing area. This causes wind to continue to blow between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Our wind still remains out of the south and rather dry so red flag warnings will be in place for our northern counties by lunchtime today until mid this evening. The threat for fire weather warnings to occur within the metro is moderately high, so be cautious with any planned burning this afternoon. Temperatures are still expected to soar to the upper 70s and lower 80s and will do so even into Friday afternoon.

This is the day, however, that we interact with low pressure and its cold front. Some of our models are indicating a few isolated showers or weak thunderstorms by midafternoon Friday, but the bulk of our storm threat remains overnight into Saturday morning. currently, a marginal risk for severe storm activity is still expected for our Kansas counties. Damaging wind and hail is more of a concern than tornado spin-offs, but they are still not out of the question. The storm activity remains into Saturday when we could still see a few scattered showers by the afternoon as low pressure exits to the northeast. This storm system will usher in cooler weather for Saturday. Temperatures are expected in the mid-60s and will remain throughout the weekend. Temperatures rebound by Monday back to the 70s when a new disturbance develops scattered shower and storm threats through mid-next week.

