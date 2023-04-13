Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden admin’s ‘focus’ turns to celebrating new investments
Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
KC Cannafest celebration returns this weekend
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
KC Cannafest celebration returns this weekend
KC Cannafest crowd growing as marijuana sales continue to grow
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter