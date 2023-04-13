Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

An attorney says a man in jail for three months was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers, Natasha Pollard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A family attorney in Georgia says a man died at a county jail after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

According to attorney Michael D. Harper, LaShawn Thompson was at the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in a jail cell.

“What Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal,” Harper said. “He did not deserve this.”

Thompson was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Atlanta in June 2022. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Thompson’s family said they obtained records that stated detention officers and medical staff noticed his health deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” the family said in a statement.

A detention officer reportedly refused to administer CPR because she “freaked out” when finding Thompson’s body found bitten by bugs and insects.

“Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced,” Harper said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond for comment regarding the situation.

Thompson’s family and Harper are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
The Bradford Pear tree, seen here, is an invasive plant taking over natural grass areas in the...
Ornamental trees now causing unintended consequences across state lines
Generic.
KCPD engages in standoff at apartment complex

Latest News

A one-of-a kind dinosaur in Kansas has earned an official designation, thanks in part to a...
Kansas names official state land fossil after classroom lobbies lawmakers
When the missing child returned home, they disclosed they had been meeting with a Grain Valley...
Grain Valley officer faces multiple felony charges following child sexual abuse investigation
Following a brawl involving more than 100 teens during Worlds of Fun’s opening day, the park...
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee