Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say