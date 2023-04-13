Court docs: Suspects tried smuggling contraband into Leavenworth Penitentiary with drone

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted six people with conspiring to smuggle contraband into a federal prison in Kansas via a drone.

According to court documents, between August 2020 and May 2021 four men from Omaha, Nebraska and two others from Riverside, California, are charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

35-year-old Dale Gaver III, 54-year-old Dale Gaver II, 37-year-old Joshua Hamilton and 33-year-old Rex Hill were each from Omaha. 44-year-old Melvin Edwards and 36-year-old Tamarae Hollman were from Riverside.

During the aforementioned time frame, the six are accused of conspiring to smuggle cellphones, K2, marijuana and tobacco into the Leavenworth Penitentiary. Hill is also charged with one count of attempting to provide prison contraband. During the conspiracy time frame, Gaver III was an inmate at the penitentiary. He is charged with one count of attempted possession of prison contraband and one count of possession of prison contraband.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.