Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal appeals court sided on Friday, April 7, 2023, with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought in the Capitol riot investigation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A U.S. Capitol police officer who tried to help a Virginia fisherman avoid criminal charges for storming the building his law enforcement colleagues defended was sentenced on Thursday to two years of probation and four months of home detention.

Michael Angelo Riley, a 25-year police veteran, was on duty when a mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, injuring more than 100 officers. Riley’s voice cracked as he lamented how his “awful judgment” cost him his career, tarnished his reputation, ended friendships in the department and traumatized his family.

“The amount of regret and remorse I have over this situation in unimaginable,” Riley told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she sentenced him.

Before the hearing, prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of two years and three months for Riley. Jackson agreed to spare him a term of imprisonment.

The judge said Riley’s actions were “shocking conduct for any member of law enforcement.”

“You knew exactly how bad January 6th was,” she added. Jackson also ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Riley investigated a report of an explosive device at Republican National Committee headquarters and helped an injured officer. The following day, he posted a Facebook message calling for federal charges against anybody who assaulted police, damaged property or breached the Capitol.

“If we don’t send a message it will surely happen again,” he wrote.

Less than two hours later, Riley read a Facebook post by Jacob Hiles, a fisherman he knew from YouTube videos. Hiles wrote about his own participation in the riot and posted a video of rioters clashing with police.

Riley, 51, of Maryland, privately messaged Hiles and identified himself as a Capitol police officer who agreed with his “political stance.”

“Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!” Riley wrote.

They continued to exchange friendly messages until Hiles told Riley that the FBI was “very curious” that they had been communicating.

“They took my phone and downloaded everything,” Hiles wrote.

Riley immediately deleted all of their private messages, according to prosecutors.

Riley was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. In October 2022, a jury convicted him of one count but deadlocked on the second.

Riley described his actions as “stupid and reckless” but said he didn’t think he was breaking the law.

“It certainly doesn’t excuse my lapse in judgment,” he said.

Riley “fully understood the horrors of” the Jan. 6 attack, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Howland said in a court filing.

“And yet, when the time came for (Riley) to hold the line, he sided with a known rioter, a person he had never met or spoken to, because of the rioter’s political views and because he happened to be a good fisherman,” Howland wrote.

Riley’s lawyers said he already has paid a steep price for contacting Hiles: He has lost his job and his K-9 partner, a dog named Toby.

“If he could do it all over again, he never would have contacted him,” they wrote.

Hiles pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Jackson sentenced him in December 2021 to two years of probation and ordered him to complete 60 hours of community service.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or judge. Over 450 of them have been sentenced, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.

More than 100 police officers were injured at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Also on Thursday, a different judge is scheduled to sentence a Michigan man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at the Capitol during one of the most brutal clashes between rioters and law enforcement.

Logan Barnhart, a pipelayer who modeled for covers of romance novels, grabbed an officer by his neck and torso and dragged him into the crowd of rioters on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. Minutes later, Barnhart returned to a police line and struck other officers with a flagpole.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access