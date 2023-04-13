Aging & Style
Another disaster declaration issued as officials fight wildfires around Kansas

FILE - grass fire in southwest Kansas
FILE - grass fire in southwest Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another disaster declaration has been issued as state officials continue to battle wildfires while high temps and dryness have created perfect conditions for grassland infernos.

The Adjutant General’s Office says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency on Wednesday night, April 12, due to wildfires across the state. The declaration allows state officials to preposition assets for quick response time to any fires that may ignite.

“Fire season is in full force, and we must all do our part to protect all Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge everyone across the state to use extreme caution and avoid burning if at all possible.”

The Office noted that wildfire resources - including aviation assets - will be available and prepared to respond quickly to any calls for aid.

Officials indicated that extreme dryness has developed in much of the Sunflower State over the past month - displaced from the last wetting rain. Combined with above-normal temperatures and persistent blowing winds this has resulted in nearly daily elevated fire concerns.

The Office said any fires that develop will most likely spread quickly and become incredibly difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended on Thursday.

“The persistent drought is leaving the majority of Kansas very vulnerable to wildfires,” said Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service. “Fires will move quickly and be difficult to contain. Please be careful outside and report all fires immediately.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management noted that it went into a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka at 7 a.m. on Thursday to keep in contact with emergency officers from other counties and monitor conditions.

