Adoption fees covered for puppies of abandoned pregnant dog in Kansas City
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two months ago, a pregnant Staffordshire Bull Terrier was left abandoned in a cage.
Adira was covered in her own filth and constrained to a small cage.
After some good Samaritans were able to get her to safety, she was turned over to Valentine’s Second Chance Animal Rescue in Kansas City, Missouri.
The pregnant Adira was cared for and even given a maternity photo shoot!
Well, Adira is now the proud mother of a healthy litter of pups. And eight of them are still needing forever homes!
The Pedigree brand has stepped forward to cover all adoption fees for the puppies. For adoption information, click here.
