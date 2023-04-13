Aging & Style
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary

Generic image of a drone.
By Emily Rittman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted six people with conspiring to smuggle contraband into a federal prison in Kansas between August of 2020 and May of 2021.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced Thursday that 35-year-old Dale Gaver III, 54-year-old Dale Gaver II, 37-year-old Joshua Hamilton, and 33-year-old Rex Hill of Omaha, Nebraska, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

Melvin Edwards, 44, and Tamarae Hollman, 36, of Riverside, California, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

The defendants are accused of working together to use a drone to drop contraband, including cell phones, SIM cards, marijuana, tobacco and the synthetic cannabinoid K2 into the prison yard.

Hill is also charged with one count of attempting to provide prison contraband.

Gaver III, who was an inmate at Leavenworth Penitentiary during the alleged crimes, is also charged with one count of attempted possession of prison contraband and one count of possession of prison contraband.

A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Prisons sent the following statement to KCTV5 News:

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent the following statement:

The FAA also shared the following two links where you can learn more:

