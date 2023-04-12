Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a brawl involving more than 100 teens during Worlds of Fun’s opening day, the park announced Wednesday that it will institute a new chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.

“For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” the park said in a release. “As part of that commitment, the park will implement a chaperone policy beginning Saturday, April 15, 2023.”

The chaperone policy requires all guests ages 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m.

Worlds of Fun said the chaperone will need to present a valid government-issued photo ID with date of birth at ticket entry. That chaperone will also be required to say with their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

