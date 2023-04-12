UMKC students weigh in on potential TikTok bans on campuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok in colleges and universities is being banned across the country, but not here in Kansas or Missouri -- yet.

UMKC students walking by near the student union Tuesday morning said they use it for their studies by being able to find pages that break down their specific major or classes in a simpler way. Others use it just for fun with unique videos or even to find cheap recipes on a college student’s budget. Some said they don’t use it all whether it’s taking up too much of their time or what they’ve heard about the Chinese Government potentially tracking their data.

“If you use anything inappropriately then you’re bound to see inappropriate stuff and I think that if you are going to ban something you should ban all of it, and not just pick out the things that people are deeming as bad because you’re seeing controversial topics on there,” said UMKC student Cora Hoaglin.

Governor Laura Kelly banned TikTok on state-owned devices and internet networks following a controversy that the Chinese Government could access American consumers’ data. The order in December was made effective immediately applying only to state-owned devices for executive branch agencies and commissions as well as internet networks managed by the state. It does not apply to the state’s public colleges and universities.

UMKC student Gunnar Boughan said, “I understand what people are coming from, like politicians and stuff. But for people like me, I don’t think it’s a big deal for me and my friends. We aren’t that important whenever it comes to the big scheme of things.”

Several students passing by said that they do not use the app at all explaining how it consumes their time. One student did say it was they stopped because of the China data collecting discussion surrounding it.

Florida universities banned TikTok on their campus’ Wi-Fi and school-owned devices following a decision from the Florida Board of Governors last week.

KCTV5 has reached out to the Missouri State Board of Governors and Kansas Board of Regents for a comment on this but we are waiting on a reply.

As of right now, it’s free reign for TikTokers for Kansas and Missouri college students. But we will wait to see if anything changes.

“I get a lot of like random facts sometimes they’re related to what’s going on and it’s really good for like political outreach for a lot of people,” said UMKC student Sym’One Lee.

Julius Odeugwe added, “It’s like thinking about Facebook or YouTube being taken away, type of thing. So, I feel like that’s a decision that should be talked about more before actually going along with it and thinking about public opinion about it.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.