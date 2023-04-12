Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teenager seriously injured after crash with woman

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Caldwell County Tuesday evening left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the boy was crossing U.S. Highway 36 in a 1998 Buick Lesabre when a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 78-year-old woman struck him.

The crash took place as the boy was driving southbound on Route P.

Both the 16-year-old driver from Kingston, Missouri, and the 78-year-old woman from Chillicothe were wearing safety devices. MSHP said the woman suffered minor injuries, but both people involved in the crash that took place at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday were taken to local hospitals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Generic.
KCPD engages in standoff at apartment complex
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
File.
Families frustrated by teen fights at Worlds of Fun on opening day
The Bradford Pear tree, seen here, is an invasive plant taking over natural grass areas in the...
Ornamental trees now causing unintended consequences across state lines

Latest News

Kansas to raise age to buy tobacco to 21 starting July 1
In the next few years, the landscape of downtown Kansas City might look extremely different due...
Architects showcase new park for the middle of downtown KC
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is taking a significant step to reverse a controversial...
Community advocates react to KCPD bringing back Missing Persons Unit
In the next few years, the landscape of downtown Kansas City might look extremely different due...
Architects showcase new park for the middle of downtown