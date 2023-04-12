Teenager seriously injured after crash with woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Caldwell County Tuesday evening left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the boy was crossing U.S. Highway 36 in a 1998 Buick Lesabre when a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 78-year-old woman struck him.

The crash took place as the boy was driving southbound on Route P.

Both the 16-year-old driver from Kingston, Missouri, and the 78-year-old woman from Chillicothe were wearing safety devices. MSHP said the woman suffered minor injuries, but both people involved in the crash that took place at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday were taken to local hospitals.

