Starting July 1, customers in Kansas will have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting in July, anyone under 21 won’t be able to walk into a store and legally purchase tobacco products.

After Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law to help curb underage smoking, the legal age to buy cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, tobacco and vape products is now 21 in Kansas.

Federally, the legal age to buy tobacco products was already set at 21. After that bill was passed in Dec. of 2019, states were given three years to change state law.

“Changing Kansas law of the age of sale of tobacco products was an important and inevitable step for Kansas,” said Sara Prem, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association.

Passing the new bill will further help organizations like the American Lung Association protect young people from tobacco addiction.

“We know that 95% of daily adult smokers in Kansas started before the age of 25 and a half -- 54% -- started before the age of 18,” said Prem. “So, you can see that’s a pretty big chunk.”

The Department of Aging and Disability Services supported the bill. They said that, if it didn’t pass, they would have taken a huge hit to their federal funding for grants that are put toward substance use prevention, including tobacco use and vaping, for youth and young adults.

“By not making this change, we risked losing that money and risked having the funds to do the important enforcement work,“ said Prem, “which is sending out people to do controlled buys, to see if retailers are selling to underage people.”

While most Kansas tobacco retailers were already complying with the federal age restrictions, KDADS said they were unable to carry on with inspections with 18- to 20-year-olds attempting controlled buys. Now, with the new bill in place, it’s possible.

With the legal age no longer being 18 to buy tobacco products on a state level, efforts to prevent Kansas teens from using nicotine products and becoming increasingly dependent will be easier to achieve.

“I will say that, now kids are back in school, it is coming back,” Prem said. “Anecdotally, it’s coming back in schools and a lot of Kansas high school students are bringing vapes back to school. So, making sure you’re keep tobacco products out of the hands of youth and young adults is really important to help prevent tobacco addiction and then disease, and possibly death.”

The age new age requirement to buy tobacco products goes into effect July 1.

