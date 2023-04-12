Seasonal allergies? Local bee farms might have the remedy

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - You might consider bees a nuisance, but really, they’re essential. According to the Department of Agriculture, bees pollinate $15 billion worth of crops each year, between different types of fruits, vegetables and nuts. In the KC Metro, bees are supporting local businesses and could help get rid of seasonal allergies.

Rachael and Erik Messner are the owners and founders of Messner Bee Farm, which started in 2014. Since then, their business has expanded, and the couple houses roughly one million bees during their peak season, producing hundreds of gallons of local honey.

While studies show differing results, local honey can alleviate allergy symptoms for some people, if taken consistently.

“Local bees pollinate flowers and make honey. The amount of pollen from the environment/plants in that honey will vary greatly. Individuals following this natural remedy will be consuming small amounts of local pollens and if consuming regularly, the individual may become less sensitive to local pollens over time; and then in turn, suffer less from seasonal allergy symptoms,” Dr. Kerry Yamada with University Health said.

Rachael Messner said many Messner Bee Farm customers will buy their raw honey regularly during the spring season and consume it in place of medicine.

“We have a lot of regular customers that have been coming to us for years at this point that will buy these giant jars of honey and they’ll take about a spoonful every day to every other day, especially leading into allergy season,” Messner said. “In their experience, allergy symptoms go down low enough that they don’t have to take medication anymore.”

According to Rachael and Erik Messner, the farm started because Erik experienced seasonal allergies. If honey helps reduce your allergy symptoms, doctors recommend taking a teaspoon a day.

