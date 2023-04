KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grayson is a 5-year-old pitbull terrier mix.

He was brought to HSGKC back in January as a stray and is looking for his forever home.

He is incredibly sweet and has canine friends at the shelter and loves to play outside in the yards. He is an energetic boy and would keep you on your toes!

Come meet this handsome hunk today!

